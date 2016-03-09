Major News: New York City will allow transgender people to use bathroom facilities consistent with their gender identities.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order yesterday requiring city agencies to make sure that employees and members of the public have access to single-sex bathroom facilities consistent with their gender identities. (Read More)
Here At Home: Bernie Sanders won big in the Michigan Democratic primary.
Hillary Clinton and Senator Sanders both campaigned fiercely for the Great Lakes state, but it was Sanders who emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Clinton in a historic upset. Clinton won in Mississippi, however, while on the Republican side, Donald Trump took both states. (Read More)
Who Run The World: The world is made up of close to 200 countries — but fewer than 20 are led by a woman who was elected to the role.
While the numbers have improved in recent decades — the percentage of women in parliaments nearly doubled between 1995 and 2015, according to U.N. Women — the world still has a long way to go. Ahead, a look at the 17 women currently elected as a head of state or government. (Read More)
Noms: Ben & Jerry's announced its latest core flavor via Snapchat: Brownie Batter Core.
Yesterday, Brownie Batter Core was announced on the company's Snapchat account. It features chocolate and vanilla ice cream with fudge brownie bits and a brownie batter core, and will be available on store shelves within the next few weeks. (Read More)
TMI: A new app called Shorts gives a raw and unfiltered look straight into friends' camera rolls.
Rather than following people's thoughts and daily achievements, as on Twitter or Facebook, or offering a curated look into their beautiful lives (Instagram), Shorts gives a raw and unfiltered look straight into friends' camera rolls. As you snap, you can choose which photos you want to share publicly, and which you don't. (Read More)
A-List: Willow Smith was named the new face of Chanel.
The Smith siblings have been racking up some serious fashion cred lately. In January, older brother Jaden made headlines when he modeled Louis Vuitton's latest womenswear collection for its spring '16 ads. Last year was big for Willow, too: She landed a modeling contract, an i-D cover, and a Marc Jacobs campaign. Looks like 2016 won't be too shabby for Willow, either: She was just named the new face of Chanel. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Everlane just introduced new wrinkle-resistant and temperature-regulating pants.
Everlane's two styles of GoWeave pants are basically lifesavers, with wrinkle-resistant and temperature-regulating technology. Available in a crop trouser and a track pant, the bottoms are crafted from extra-fine Italian wool that's twisted to create a natural crease resistance and wrinkle recovery. (Read More)
Must See: There's a new Games of Thrones season 6 trailer — & there's a big hint about Jon Snow.
It's finally here. After posters, roundups of old footage, and the high-concept teaser that kept you up at night, a trailer full of scenes from the upcoming sixth season of Game of Thrones is here. So, what important (or at least, intriguing) details are revealed in the trailer? (Read More)
