Ben & Jerry's Fans Are About To Have The BEST Week Ever

Ben & Jerry's fans, prepare yourselves. After its extremely well received nondairy ice creams launched last month, the company has even more exciting news. And yes, it's core-flavor related.In case you need a quick refresher, core flavors involve a topping stashed straight down the middle of the pint. Customers couldn't get enough of the current options (including a Speculoos cookie core!), so now there will be even more to choose from.Today, Brownie Batter Core was announced on the company's Snapchat account. It features chocolate and vanilla ice cream with fudge brownies and a brownie batter core and will be available on store shelves within the next few weeks. (Ben & Jerry's used to have a brownie batter flavor back in the day, but it was sent to the graveyard along with other retired ice creams .)And that's not all! We heard Ben & Jerry's will be releasing even more new flavors on Snapchat this week, so check back soon — we'll be updating this post as the news breaks.