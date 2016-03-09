Ben & Jerry's Fans Are About To Have The BEST Week Ever

Update: Get ready for even more core flavor madness, because Ben & Jerry's just added two more pints to the mix. After launching Brownie Batter Core yesterday, the ice cream brand will also be rolling out Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Core and Coconuts for Caramel Core over the course of the next few weeks. Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Core is made up of chocolate and cheesecake ice creams with chocolate cookies and a cheesecake core, while Coconuts for Caramel Core features caramel and sweet-cream coconut ice creams with fudge flakes and a caramel core.
This story was originally published on March 8 at 12:01 p.m.
This story was originally published on March 8 at 12:01 p.m.
Ben & Jerry's fans, prepare yourselves. After its extremely well received nondairy ice creams launched last month, the company has even more exciting news. And yes, it's core-flavor related.
In case you need a quick refresher, core flavors involve a topping stashed straight down the middle of the pint. Customers couldn't get enough of the current options (including a Speculoos cookie core!), so now there will be even more to choose from.
Today, Brownie Batter Core was announced on the company's Snapchat account. It features chocolate and vanilla ice cream with fudge brownies and a brownie batter core and will be available on store shelves within the next few weeks. (Ben & Jerry's used to have a brownie batter flavor back in the day, but it was sent to the graveyard along with other retired ice creams.)
And that's not all! We heard Ben & Jerry's will be releasing even more new flavors on Snapchat this week, so check back soon — we'll be updating this post as the news breaks.
In case you need a quick refresher, core flavors involve a topping stashed straight down the middle of the pint. Customers couldn't get enough of the current options (including a Speculoos cookie core!), so now there will be even more to choose from.
Today, Brownie Batter Core was announced on the company's Snapchat account. It features chocolate and vanilla ice cream with fudge brownies and a brownie batter core and will be available on store shelves within the next few weeks. (Ben & Jerry's used to have a brownie batter flavor back in the day, but it was sent to the graveyard along with other retired ice creams.)
And that's not all! We heard Ben & Jerry's will be releasing even more new flavors on Snapchat this week, so check back soon — we'll be updating this post as the news breaks.
Advertisement