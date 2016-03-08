Everlane's New Wrinkle-Resistant Pants Are Basically A Lifesaver

It seems as though everything ethically driven brand Everlane touches (or rather, creates) turns to gold. From cozy sweaters to its athleisure line, the label knows exactly what its minimal, sustainability minded customers want — and how to solve any sartorial problems they may be facing. Its new work pants do just that.
For those who can't seem to find the time to iron (we've all been there), this line is for you. Releasing today, Everlane's two styles of GoWeave pants are basically a lifesaver, with wrinkle-resistant and temperature-regulating technology that almost guarantees you won't feel as disheveled as you normally do come 4 p.m. Available in a crop trouser and a track pant, the bottoms are crafted from extra-fine Italian wool that's twisted to create a natural crease resistance and wrinkle recovery; plus, with a bit of stretch and soft-to-touch fabric, these definitely aren't your average job interview pants.
True to the brand's typically muted color palette, both styles are available in navy and black, and ring in at less than $150. And though they're not super light on the wallet, given the time-saving, stress-reducing nature of these pieces, we're betting they'll sell out (like most of Everlane's items) in no time. Click through to score a pair for yourself before those two dreaded words pop up: sold out.
