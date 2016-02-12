Major News: A ceasefire agreement in the Syrian civil war conflict has been reached.At the diplomatic talks in Munich, Germany today, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivered the pronouncement. While this ceasefire excludes efforts to combat Islamic State (IS) and al-Nusra Front — military efforts against those groups "will continue," according to Kerry — the agreement will extend a great deal of much-needed humanitarian aid to the region. (Read More)
Here At Home: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders faced off in Wisconsin for another debate.At Thursday night's Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton came in with a strategy. While Bernie Sanders continued to expound on his big-picture themes of income inequality and affordable education, Clinton countered with detailed, specific policies to support her own stances and challenged Sanders to get specific on a few of his key issues. (Read More)
World News: Women in Iran might be able to attend a sporting event for the first time since 2012.Volleyball has amassed a huge fan base in Iran, thanks in part to the success of the country's national team. But you won't usually find any women on the sidelines — or in the stands. The country's ban on female spectators at matches is again in the spotlight, in advance of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball's first stop in the Persian Gulf nation for its Beach Volleyball World Tour. (Read More)
Try Again: Meryl Streep responded to questions about the lack of diversity on an all-white panel by saying, "We're all Africans."
The star is currently the acting jury president at the Berlin International Film Festival. During a Q&A with reporters, the fact came up that the panel she's heading is 100% white. Streep addressed questions about the judges' ethnic homogeneity, saying, "There is a core of humanity that travels right through every culture, and after all, we're all from Africa originally." She added, "You know, we're all Berliners, we're all Africans really." (Read More)
Tech Talk: Twitter's new timeline will show you the tweets it thinks you'll find most relevant first.
Twitter made a major change this week. Instead of displaying tweets in reverse chronological order, with the most recent tweets on top of your feed, Twitter will show you tweets it thinks you'll find most relevant first. (Read More)
Weird, But True: Whole Foods plans to reel in millennials by adding in-store tattoo parlors.
You may have heard of Whole Foods. It's the sometimes-viewed-as-overpriced, vegan-friendly, dope-lunch-selection supermarket that your parents constantly complain eats up half their paychecks. Well, the chain is looking to reel in the millennials with a new initiative: an in-store tattoo shop. Yes, you read that correctly, a tattoo shop in Whole Foods. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Aziz Ansari confirmed Master of None will return for a second season.
Aziz Ansari just announced that his Netflix series, Master of None, will officially be returning for a second season — but not until 2017. Ansari posted a teaser video on his Twitter and Instagram announcing the news. "Master of None Season 2 coming 2017. Thanks for all the support everyone!!" he captioned both posts. (Read More)
A-List: Ryan Reynolds fell for Blake Lively on a double date…with other people.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story straight out of When Harry Met Sally… Neither of them, however, is Harry or Sally. During a special Entertainment Weekly Radio town hall on SiriusXM, the Deadpool star revealed that he and his wife bonded on a double date. The trouble was, he and Lively were dating other people. They were the Jess and Marie. (Read More)
