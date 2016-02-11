Ryan Reynolds Fell For Blake Lively On A Double Date... With Other People

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story straight out of When Harry Met Sally... Neither of them, however, is Harry or Sally.
During a special Entertainment Weekly Radio town hall on SiriusXM, the Deadpool star revealed that he and his wife bonded on a double date. The trouble was, he and Lively were dating other people. They were the Jess and Marie.
"We were buddies then," the Sexiest Dad Alive shared. "I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl.
"That was the most awkward date for the respective parties probably, because we were just like fireworks coming across," he joked. "It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."
Note to self: Become friends with someone who looks and acts like Ryan Reynolds. Got it.
