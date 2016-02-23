Women Were Banned From The Stands At This Major Sporting Event

Meet Masoud Shojaei, #7 for Iran #TeamMelli. His 2016 wish? More #womeninFIFA & football; for my mother, sister, wife, daughter to see me play in Iran; for all Iranian women & girls who love football to come to the stadium; and to feel their presence when we play

A photo posted by Moya Dodd (@moyadodd) on Feb 5, 2016 at 4:21am PST