Spain's Princess Is On Trial For Tax Fraud, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Here At Home: Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary.In his victory speech, Sanders said "Tonight we serve notice to the political and economic establishment of this country that the American people will not continue to accept a corrupt campaign finance system that is undermining American democracy." He went on to congratulate Hillary Clinton, expressing his hopes that they will continue to wage an "issues-oriented campaign" and bring new voters into the political process. (Read More)
World News: Spain's Princess Cristina is back on trial for alleged tax fraud.
Cristina Federica, Infanta of Spain returned to court Tuesday, after losing a bid to have her case thrown out. Her attorneys argued unsuccessfully that she should face a tax evasion fine, not criminal charges, the Associated Press reports. (Read More)
Too Far: Actor Waris Ahluwalia was kept from boarding a flight because of his turban.
Waris Ahluwalia, known for his House of Waris jewelry line and roles in films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, was supposed to fly from Mexico City to New York City on Monday. But he says he was prevented from boarding his Aeroméxico flight because of his turban. (Read More)
Just Wrong: ASOS pulled an offensive T-shirt emblazoned with the word "slave."
ASOS has landed itself in very hot water for selling a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "slave." The extremely unfortunate item was made even more offensive (if that's even possible) because it was pictured on a Black model. The shirt was offered on the U.K. retailer's multi-seller sister website, ASOS Marketplace; it has since been yanked offline, thankfully. (Read More)
Pro Tip: JetBlue is having a major flash sale — but you have to book your ticket by 11:59 p.m. tonight.
JetBlue is having another flash sale, with one-way flights for around $59 (some are even less!) when you book by 11:59 p.m. on February 10. The tickets are good for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday from February 24 through May 18. (Read More)
Love Is In The Air: Alexandria, Virginia is the most romantic city in the U.S. —according to Amazon.
Amazon released its annual list of the most romantic cities in the U.S. After looking at U.S. cities with more than 100,000 residents per capita, the site ranked them based on yearly sales of all things romantic, including romance novels, sex toys, and even Barry White albums. According to Amazon, these purchases likely increase among people with love on the brain. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: British Airways' female crew members can finally wear pants as part of their uniforms.British Airways’ full fleet of crew members can, at last, opt for pants as part of the company's uniforms. The airline's 3,000 newer hires that joined the company since 2012 have had to deal with a dress code that required female crew members to wear skirts. It's taken two years of pushing for pants to bring the more gender-equalizing uniforms to fruition. (Read More)
Icebreaker: A fan theory links Disney's Beauty and the Beast with Aladdin in an unexpected way.Theories about unified film universes are always crowd pleasers. If you remember the scene in Beauty and the Beast in which Belle describes her favorite book, then you remember the key to this fan hypothesis, which reframes the two early '90s Disney classics in an entirely new way. (Read More)
