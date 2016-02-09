In case anyone was planning an impromptu move before Valentine's Day, Amazon released its annual list of the most romantic cities in the U.S.
After looking at U.S. cities with more than 100,000 residents per capita, the site ranked them based on yearly sales of all things romantic. This included everything from romance novels to movies to sex toys to Barry White albums. According to Amazon, these purchases likely increased among people with love on the brain.
Who were the top contenders? The South, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest appear to be particularly alive with love this year — the Northeast, not so much. But who knows? Maybe East Coasters just prefer their rom-coms.
Click through to see which locales made Amazon's top five list of the most romantic cities in the U.S.
