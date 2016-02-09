JetBlue Is Having Another Flash Sale — & It's Good

Looking for an excuse to get out of town this spring? Well, you don't need one — JetBlue is having another flash sale, with one-way flights for around $59 (some are even less!) when you book by 11:59 p.m. on February 10.
The tickets are good for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday from February 24 through May 18, which is a nice wide window (though there are a few blackout dates in April). Where will your cheap ticket get you? Destinations include Boston, New York, Austin, TX and Long Beach, CA, among others. There are also plenty of tickets in the $75 to $99+ range, which is still pretty great. For $119 you can fly from NYC to Turks and Caicos; Washington D.C. to West Palm Beach, FL will set you back $79. Looking to island hop? Snag a flight from San Juan to St. Thomas for $64.
There are dozens (hundreds?) of options, and you can peruse them all here. But just make sure you book as soon as possible — at midnight tomorrow, these deals will turn into a werewolf. An expensive werewolf.
Advertisement