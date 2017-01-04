Is there a product out there that can instantly — and easily — transform your look better than lipstick? We think not. That's why, when we start taking note of all the season's upcoming beauty trends, we always keep our eyes on the lippies. Whether they're glossy or matte, nude or bold, we know that we can keep our makeup bags stocked with options, and pull 'em out whenever our faces need a boost.



From classic shades, brights, and subtle hues, to interesting textures and finishes, in 2016, there truly was a lip product out there for everyone. The best news? It's not too late to snatch up the best of the best from the year. Click through to see (and shop!) our favorite picks from 2016.