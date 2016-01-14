Story from US News

This A.M.

You can now fly to Europe for as low as $199. (This Is Not A Drill)
EOS lip balm is being sued for causing rashes. (Lawyer Up)
Chobani, Dannon and Yoplait are having a yogurt war. (Weird, But True)
A study suggests that your puppy really does know how you feel. (Talking Points)
West Africa is Ebola-free. (World News)
Hilary Duff admits that she had a major crush on early-2000s dreamboat Chad Michael Murray. (Fun Fact)
Steven Avery's ex-fiancee thinks he's guilty. (ICYMI)
If your Powerball ticket has the numbers 8, 27, 34, 4, 19 & Powerball 10, you won. (Here At Home)
