Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsMiss Colombia opened up about Steve Harvey’s crowning mistake at the Miss Universe pageant. (Read More)The FDA ended its 30-year ban on blood donations from gay men. (Read More)Chelsea Clinton announced that she's expecting her second child. (Read More)Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham dropped out of the presidential race. (Read More)J.K. Rowling endorsed the casting of a Black actress as Hermione in London’s "Harry Potter" play. (Read More)President Barack Obama accused Donald Trump of “exploiting” blue-collar fears and anger. (NPR)Kim Kardashian launched her own emoji line that includes an ugly-cry face. (Read More)Adele admitted that Beyoncé is her "main priority in life," but denied rumors of a duet. (Time)Giphy. Advertisement