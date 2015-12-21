South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he is suspending his 2016 campaign for president of the United States. Graham had struggled to gain support among the crowded GOP primary field.
"I was hoping not to have to make this call, but I think the time has come for me to suspend my campaign," he told supporters during a conference call. He also announced his withdrawal in a YouTube video.
Politico notes that although the senator has been praised for his performances in the GOP's "undercard" debates, he hasn't seen a rise in poll numbers among likely Republican primary voters.
"I don't want to be the undercard voice," Graham told CNN. "I cannot tell you how frustrating it has been to have spent all this time and effort preparing myself to be commander-in-chief and to be put at the 'kiddie table.'"
And if you're wondering who Graham might vote for now that he's not running, don't expect an endorsement announcement. The senator told CNN that he has "no intention" of endorsing another candidate anytime soon, and he'll be focused on spending time with his family.
