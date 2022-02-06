Is WFA – ‘Work From Anywhere’ – The New WFH?

During the pandemic, nearly all of us got used to WFH – working from home – as a matter of course. But according to a new survey, this may soon become outdated as we transition to WFA: working from anywhere.
In fact, 84% of Brits who took part in a Hostelworld survey said they think WFA will replace WFH as people seek to combine working with new travel experiences. After all, if you don't have to be in the same office as your colleagues, why do you need to be in the same country?
Advertisement
While a third of Brits say they're bored with the notion of working from home, just 2% feel this way about working from anywhere.
Young people are especially keen to blow open conceptions of what remote working actually looks like. A hefty 86% of Gen Z and 80% of millennials say they're ready to change jobs for flexible employers that would let them work from anywhere
"Younger people feel particularly disconnected and lonely after spending two years working from home," said Hostelworld's Jody Jordan. "They want to explore, connect, meet new people, and still do the work they love and advance in their career. 57% of our customers say they have worked whilst travelling, so it’s important that as employers we adapt to changing times to attract young talent."
Jordan also pointed out that because remote workers say they're three times more creative when not working from home, "the impact [that] WFA could have on our future workforce’s productivity could be significant".
As part of the survey, Hostelworld has compiled a handy list of WFA locations in similar time zones to the UK. After all, no one wants to be waking up at 5.30 am for a dreaded Zoom meeting.
1. Brazil – 3hrs GMT
2. Canary Islands: = GMT
3. Italy: +1 GMT
4. Spain: +1 GMT
5.Mozambique: +2hrs GMT
6. Namibia: + 2hrs GMT
7. South Africa: +2hrs GMT
8. Kenya: +3hrs GMT
9. Tanzania: +3hrs GMT
10. Madagascar: + 3hrs GMT
1. Brazil – 3hrs GMT
2. Canary Islands: = GMT
3. Italy: +1 GMT
4. Spain: +1 GMT
5.Mozambique: +2hrs GMT
6. Namibia: + 2hrs GMT
7. South Africa: +2hrs GMT
8. Kenya: +3hrs GMT
9. Tanzania: +3hrs GMT
10. Madagascar: + 3hrs GMT