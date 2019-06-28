I'm Getting Married But I Still Do A Solo Trip Every Year

When I met my fiancé, my opening line to him on Bumble was that I had just booked tickets to Japan. By the time I went, we’d been together nine months and he was like, 'I wish I was coming as well…' And I was like, 'Umm…you can’t'. I think at first he was a bit offended because he was like, 'Why wouldn’t you want to travel with me?' And to be honest I prefer travelling with him but this is that one little thing that is just for me. We’re getting married – my whole life basically revolves around this other person now and will continue to do so, especially when we want a family. So I need to make sure that I sometimes spend that time on me because you go home and this person is there, which is great, but what if you just want to sit on your own and not talk to anyone?