Every Woman Needs To Do A Solo Holiday – Yes, Even You

But still, a sad, childish voice in my mind said: "If you go on holiday alone, everyone will think you're lonely" (yes, I am 12). But hearing why our readers have been away by themselves, this couldn't be further from the truth – the reasons you've taken off on solo adventures range from enjoying and celebrating being by yourself, to having different interests from your pals (beach people vs exploring people does not a happy holiday make); you might be earning different amounts from your peers or maybe you fancy a long haul destination while your friends are eyeing up the overnight National Express to Amsterdam. Also, as one wise woman said to me, literally no one cares that you're by yourself on a beach; it's something you've made up in your head, and the only person you're hurting with this idea is you.