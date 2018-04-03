The more and more they speak, and the more we realise, thanks to studies like the above, that women have been left out of the money conversation, the more we'll fight back, the more we'll be encouraged to educate ourselves and gain confidence. To those of you who are already doing this, reach out to your money-confused friends and lend a hand. To those of you who (like me) still feel daunted by money, take a deep breath and dive in headfirst; you have every right to a seat at the finance table.