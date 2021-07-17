These Are The Best & Most Affordable Cities For Remote Working

With returning to the office still a way off for many of us, there's still time to consider working remotely from a different city, if only for a month or so.
According to the latest data crunched by OVO Network, Krakow is the best city in Europe for remote working.
The historic Polish city finishes top of a list compiled by factoring in the average monthly rent, internet speed, the cost of a co-working space, local crime rate and cost of a gym membership.
Krakow, which has a population of just under 800,000 and is often cited as one of Europe's most beautiful cities, has some of the cheapest co-working spaces on the continent. A typical monthly desk pass costs £85 – less than half the UK average of £210.
Timișoara in Romania ranks second overall, followed by another Polish city, Poznań. Check out the top five below courtesy of OVO Network.
Vienna also ranks very highly overall. According to OVO Network, the Austrian city offers similar facilities to Krakow – including cheap co-working spaces and fast internet speeds – but with a slightly higher cost of living.
Meanwhile, Valencia is named the best beach city to work remotely from. Co-working spaces in the Spanish city come in at £160 a month, while a typical Airbnb costs £850 for a month. On average, WiFi speeds are faster than you'd find in the UK.
Sadly, London ranks in the bottom five overall, mainly due to its monthly rents – which remain sky-high despite dropping slightly during the pandemic.
Over on the OVO Network website, you can use an interactive tool to find out which UK cities are the best for remote working, and how they rank in comparison to the best cities in Europe.