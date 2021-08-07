3 Long Time Remote Workers On Why WFH Is Only Going To Get Better

"Before the pandemic I was able to get out of the 'cabin' and work in a coffee shop somewhere! I was also planning my days to balance my own needs as well as company needs, so there was more of a flexitime feel to my working pattern. During the pandemic, there obviously hasn't been the opportunity for socialising or nipping out in the work day, so I've found that early mornings and later nights (which were part and parcel of the job anyway!) are just tacked on to a standard 8am-5pm office day. I definitely didn't feel so tied to my desk before the pandemic!