Meanwhile, several changes are occurring on a domestic front as well, as the Aries Full Moon lights up your sector of home, roots, and the past on September 29th. Many Capricorns may be ready to switch up the look of their home through redecorating. Relocating may also be on your mind during this full moon passage. You’re more likely to spontaneously take a leap of faith and let the cards fall where they may at this point in time. While others may be shocked by this seemingly impulsive behavior, deep down you know this has been something you’ve been wanting to do for a while now. If it feels right, go for it.