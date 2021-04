No, This Is Not The Best Way To Move Veganism Forward

When vegan activists appropriate language from other communities' traumas, it not only causes more pain but also further isolates marginalised groups both within and outside veganism. The fact that lots of the top vegan influencers in the UK are white only adds to the narrative that veganism is an elitist white movement . Mainstream veganism – sometimes referred to as 'white veganism' – neglects vegans of colour, perpetuating the myth that veganism was invented by white people and ignoring the roots of the movement in Buddhism, Jainism, Rastafarianism and the Black Hebrew Israelite community . Foods which have become popular over the past few years thanks to the growing number of vegans in the West mean we 'borrow' cooking ideas and recipes that vegans of colour have been using for years. To have to weather racist language from within their own community as well is unacceptable. Sadly, the response so far from activists criticised for their language has been unapologetic, often calling out critics and labelling them 'speciesist'.