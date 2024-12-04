Money Diary: A Publishing Manager On £53,000

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

Yes, I’ve received £2,000 twice when grandparents passed away when I was young. About five years ago, my mum and dad sat me down to tell me they were gifting me £130,000. My dad said he thought it was a shame that a lot of inheritance arrives at the point in life when you probably need it the least, and wanted to pass on generational wealth now. They’d helped my sister to buy a house and wiped the same amount of debt from her. (Note: This is all his and my mum’s hard-earned money, and they still have really good pensions and savings to see them through retirement.) After the initial shock I burst into tears. It still doesn’t feel real and I acknowledge my privilege wholeheartedly. I’ve used this money to pay off most of my mortgage, get laser eye surgery and pay off my student loan; I've also invested £50k in index funds.