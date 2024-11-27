Money Diary: A Service Coordinator On £26,966

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I grew up with just my mum and brother as my dad passed away when I was young. He had set up a widow's pension so my mum didn’t have to work as he wanted her to be home with us. At the time I didn’t notice any struggles but looking back, my mum made lots of sacrifices to make this work. We started talking about money when I was about 12. I was given a little pocket money and my mum would talk about how best to use it instead of just using it for sweets. I think she set me up to be the way I am now with money, which is frugal!