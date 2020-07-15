Money Diary: An Admin Co-Ordinator In Dorset On 19.5k

The older I've got, the more I worry about money. I'm not sure why this is as I've never been in a position where I have had to worry. I know I am extremely fortunate and lucky for this. I think I am hard on myself savings-wise as I know I want to move out and own my own place in the next few years. I became financially responsible for myself when I turned 18 as I had a job that paid just about enough for me to be able to cover everything I needed and still have a little bit of money on the side for fun. However it wasn't much money on the side so I had to learn how to be frugal and tell myself that even if I wanted a new pair of shoes, I didn't necessarily need them."