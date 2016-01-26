10 Hacks For Making Vegetables WAY More Delicious

We didn't always like eating our veggies. When someone puts a huge plate of plain steamed broccoli in front of you as a kid, it's no wonder you suddenly decide it's your least favorite food for years to come. But, now that we're old enough make our own dinners (and no one is making us sit at the table until we finish our peas), we've figured out some tips and tricks to make eating our vegetables something we actually want to do. (And no, this post wasn't surreptitiously sponsored by all of our parents.)
Ahead, find 10 ways to make greens, roots, and some other healthy stuff taste delicious every time.
Ahead, find 10 ways to make greens, roots, and some other healthy stuff taste delicious every time.