Money Diary: An Associate Project Manager On £45,500

Housing costs: £376 mortgage. It used to be higher but after overpaying by the maximum amount the last two years, the bank reassessed my payment and reduced it. I don’t mind as I can get a better return on my money elsewhere, since I was lucky enough to lock in 1.98% just before interest rates skyrocketed. I know my mortgage looks outrageous to many people but every region has its perks, and low house prices are one of the northeast’s.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? Yes, I’ve contributed the maximum matched percentage ever since I started working and have transferred my previous pensions into my current one, totalling just under £18,000. I now pay 6% while my employer pays 12%. I’ve never had such generous employer contributions and plan to make the most of it.

Savings? £23,000 in a high interest savings account, £20,000 stocks, £11,600 S&S LISA (I used my H2B when buying my house so my LISA is in it for the long haul until I retire) and £5,000 in a one-year fixed term deposit at 5.1%.

Utilities: £17.69 water, £76 council tax, £10 broadband, £35-70 gas and electric (all my half).

All other monthly payments: £1.95 35GB SIM only. Subscriptions: £5.99 Spotify, £0.99 iCloud, £30 gym membership. I do some annually as they cost less, like my £59.88/year Freetrade basic account and £54.99/year Strava Premium.