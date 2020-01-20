Rent: £280. I literally JUST moved, with a major factor being how low the rent is. The place I moved from was £420 a month which is more typical of the area. I plan to save and invest the difference.

Loan payments: £0. I am extremely privileged in that the cost of my university education was covered by my ex-stepfather, meaning I have no student loans.

Utilities: £0. Bills included.

Transportation: Usually £0 as I drive a company van and walk everywhere in Durham. I spend around £35 every few months on a train ticket when I visit home.

Phone bill: £18.75 (SIM only). High, as both here and at my previous place there’s no broadband, so I have an unlimited data package. It makes more sense for me when I travel around the country for work too.

Savings? £23,000 spread out over a Help-to-Buy ISA, Peer-to-Peer lending, stocks/shares and an easy access savings account for my emergency fund. I’ve always been a saver, even as a child with birthday money, and my amazing mum has really helped instil a saving mindset. I’m saving as much as I feel happy to now, since I want an early start in taking advantage of the magic of compound interest! I currently save £400-£500 each month after payday into my savings account, until I have a lump sum I can invest with. If I have to dip into it, I make a note and pay it back the following payday.

I also just started a workplace pension at 6% salary sacrifice as this is the maximum percentage my employer will match. So that’s £200 a month into my pension.

Other: Times online student subscription £2.17.