Lapsed Vegans: The Women Who Gave Up & Went Back To Eating Meat

Lily still eats predominantly vegan meals and intends to go back to it soon. Unlike Nina and Ashleigh-Jayne, she felt healthier as a vegan and became more aware of what her body needs. "I didn't get much iron or vitamin B12 before I went vegan, whereas when I had to go out of my way to find them I was far more on it." Consequently, Lily is "annoyed with [herself]" that she didn't stick to it and hasn't felt comfortable sharing her reversion with others. So far, while her family is happy she can eat the same thing as them at mealtimes again, her "religiously vegan" friends have "gotten quite upset about it".