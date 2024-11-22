Money Diary: A Finance Manager On £75,000

Housing costs: £1,122.09 for my half of the mortgage. I overpay £400 a month in the hope of paying it off earlier.

Loan payments: None.

Savings? My total savings are £15,000 and this is currently my wedding and Europe trip fund. I am hoping to save £1,500 a month for the next eight months before the wedding. F and I also have a joint account, which only has £600 in it at the moment as we had shutters installed in the house earlier this year, landscaped our garden a few months ago and had to replace our washing machine last month. We contribute £300 each a month to this account. We also have a shares account with £11,550 in shares. This is like my own little pension pot and I won’t sell my shares until I really need the money or until I retire. I plan to add £150-£200 a month until I retire.

Pension? As I am from Australia and plan to move back before retirement, I have opted out of the pension scheme here in the UK. The money I save from opting out is being put into the wedding pot but after the wedding I will use it to invest in shares to grow my own little pension pot.

Utilities: £74 council tax, £12.50 British Gas HomeCare insurance, £8.43 building insurance, £3.80 contents insurance, £48.28 gas and electricity, £12 internet, £20 water.

All other monthly payments: £10 mobile phone. Subscriptions: £2.49 Netflix, £4.50 Amazon Prime, £5 Spotify Premium Family.