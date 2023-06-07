Money Diary: A Senior Management Accountant On 67.5k

This week: "I'm a 31-year-old accountant based in London. I'm originally from Australia but moved to London in 2019 to use the city as a base to travel around Europe. I was fortunate enough to do a bit of travel before COVID hit but I definitely need to explore more. I currently rent with my boyfriend but we are looking to purchase our first home here so I'm trying to kick my savings for a house into overdrive and see where I'm unnecessarily spending. I’m always telling my friends that I don’t know where my money goes every month as I don’t tend to splurge on clothes or events. I have an idea it might be going for food and eating out..."