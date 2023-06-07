Money Diary: A Senior Management Accountant On 67.5k

ADVERTISEMENT
This week: "I'm a 31-year-old accountant based in London. I'm originally from Australia but moved to London in 2019 to use the city as a base to travel around Europe. I was fortunate enough to do a bit of travel before COVID hit but I definitely need to explore more. I currently rent with my boyfriend but we are looking to purchase our first home here so I'm trying to kick my savings for a house into overdrive and see where I'm unnecessarily spending. I’m always telling my friends that I don’t know where my money goes every month as I don’t tend to splurge on clothes or events. I have an idea it might be going for food and eating out..."
Occupation: Accountant
Industry: Finance
Age: 31
Location: London
Salary: £67,500 a year plus 10% annual bonus.
Paycheque amount: £4,013.30 monthly after tax and NI.
Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend, F.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: My share of the rent is £725.
Loan payments: None.
Savings? As F and I are looking to purchase our first home, all my savings up until this point have been moved to my house deposit fund (roughly £50,000). We have another £6,000 in our joint account for future home repairs and expenses.
Pension? As I'm from Australia and plan to move back before retirement, I have opted out of the pension scheme here in the UK.
Utilities: My share comes to £85.50 council tax, £70 gas and electricity, £12 internet, £18 water.
All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £55 gym.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to university in Australia where we can get HECS-HELP loans to help pay for our studies. Repayments are taken from our salary once we earn a certain amount.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
We were financially comfortable. My mum was a stay-at-home mum and my dad worked two jobs to provide for the family of five. When my sisters and I were young, my dad opened bank accounts for us and we would put our birthday and Christmas money into our accounts to save for the future and learn about money.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out when I moved to London in 2019.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible for myself when I got my first part-time job at a bakery during the first year of university. When I lived with my parents before moving to London, I didn’t have to pay rent. It was never a spoken thing about paying them when living at home.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
It was at a bakery when I was 19 so that I could have spending money and to fund a six-week Europe trip once I graduated.
Do you worry about money now?
I don’t worry about money day to day as I do understand that I am fortunate to be making the money that I am. However, with all the research I have come across while looking to purchase our first home and the associated costs, it is scary thinking about paying off a mortgage and fitting children into the picture in the next few years.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.