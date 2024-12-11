Money Diary: A Finance Administrator On £24,750

This week: "I’m 27 years old and have recently moved from Yorkshire to Birmingham to live with my boyfriend, M. It’s a small home that he built himself so there is no mortgage or rent to worry about — insane, I know. Although I have offered numerous times to at least take care of utilities, he won’t hear of it. It’s such a fortunate position and one I never would have dreamed I’d be in. I’ve lived alone since I was 19 and am so accustomed to seeing the majority of my money going to living costs. I feel slightly like I’ve lost my ‘independent woman’ licence but overall it’s a huge weight that has been lifted and I still have the means to take care of myself if it came to it. I own a house in my hometown, which I’m now renting out. I’m keeping the extra income from the rental, after the mortgage and insurance is paid (about £145 per month), in a separate account and viewing it not as my money but as savings solely for repairs, taxes, etc. Currently I work two part-time jobs that equal 37.5 hours; one fully remote (based in Yorkshire) and one in Birmingham, which is half remote/half office-based. I enjoy working two jobs because when I worked full-time in one position, I would find I got bored really quickly. This is a nice way to mix up my week."