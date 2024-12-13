Money Diary: An Unemployed Producer In London

Housing costs: A whopping £1,175 for my share (crazy compared to how much I was paying two years ago). My landlord from my last place increased the rent so I had to move and this was cheaper than what it was raised to!

Loan payments: Student loan, although that's currently paused since I'm unemployed.

Pension? I have no idea how much is across my two/three pensions, maybe around £7,000? When I wrote my diary two years ago, I said I would sort and consolidate and I’ve yet to do this...

Savings? £4,500 between easy access savings, fixed term high interest savings, Nutmeg investment account and my flat deposit (I'm counting it, lol). This is a significant reduction from two years ago as I’ve recently used over £3,000 to pay my rent and dipped in a few too many times for holidays and other bits.

Utilities: £99.50 council tax, £14 wi-fi, £45 gas and electric.

All other monthly payments: £39 phone. Subscriptions: £7.99 Disney+ (my sister pays the difference), £11.99 Spotify, £8.99 Amazon Prime, £5 Monzo Plus, £7.99 Microsoft.