Money Diary: An Unemployed Producer In London

This week: "I’m a 26-year-old living in London and recently left my job! I was deeply unhappy being a producer, particularly at the company I was working for. I’d been thinking of leaving for a while, then made a slapdash plan to survive for at least two months without a full-time job and handed in my notice. The idea was to use some of my savings to help with my rent and to get a part-time job. I went on holiday and in my downtime I’ve been taking a pottery course and looking at different options for what to do next. I’m looking particularly at jobs in the music industry, even if it means working my way up again from the bottom. If I’m being completely honest, it’s been tough. I was earning a good salary (it got bumped up since my last diary two years ago) and created a lifestyle for myself which I now can’t maintain. I don’t miss the job itself but I do miss the stability and income."