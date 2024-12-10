I’m The Breadwinner So Why Do I Feel Guilty When I Spend Money On Myself?

Rachael tells me about a recent city break where she paid to check in a bag containing her “myriad eczema creams”. Her husband thought it was a waste of money and asked if she could decant the creams into travel-size bottles instead. “I could [have],” says Rachael, “but for me, the extra £50 was more than worth it for the sake of easing my anxiety. What’s the point in working hard and earning more if you can’t make your life a little easier?” It strikes me that Rachael’s guilt springs from a subconscious belief that she should be saving every penny she can for the future — she mentions, almost in passing, that she is determined never to rely on anyone else financially and is “perpetually fearful” that her current circumstances will change. Yet she is hardly spending recklessly: The money she uses to treat herself is over and above the money she deposits in the couple’s joint savings account every month. Rachael is doing everything right and still, she tells me, feels like she has to “justify where [she’s] at”.