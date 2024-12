I’m The Breadwinner So Why Do I Feel Guilty When I Spend Money On Myself?

You know what makes an angst-ridden situation more fun? A reversal of traditional gender roles! My partner is currently taking some time out of work to look after our daughter, which means I am the sole earner in our family. This dynamic may not be as unusual as it was — research carried out in 2020 by the Office for National Statistics found that women out-earn their male partner in 23.3% of UK households — but it has taken some getting used to, not least for my partner whose less enlightened friends continue to rib him for not bringing home the bacon. (R29 readers will need no reminder but on the off-chance that Kemi Badenoch has stumbled across our site, let’s say it one more time: Childcare is work, too.) Female breadwinners report a number of frustrations including loss of attraction to their partner and an unfair division of domestic labour — according to one study from 2019, 45% of female breadwinners do the majority of household tasks , compared to 12% of male breadwinners — but for me the difficulty lies in balancing my family’s needs against my own. We are lucky enough to live in a part of the UK where the cost of living remains lower than elsewhere so we can make it work on my slightly below-average salary. Yet I am acutely aware that when my paycheque runs out, there is no more money. So yeah, I could get my hair cut — but what if the car runs out of fuel or my daughter needs more nappies or there’s a cold snap and we have to turn the heating up? The guilt would be enormous. Hence I find myself making do.