How I Finally Saw Myself In Turning Red, Pixar’s First Asian-Led Film

Turning Red, being a Pixar film, never shows outright instances of racism. But there's one scene where a kid calls Mei out: "Go back to your psycho mum and your creepy temple, you freak!" Enraged, Mei puffs up in her panda self and I felt my throat constrict with a familiar fury. I know, after working hard not to be viewed as 'other', how hurtful words can embed themselves in you like a kernel of self-hatred and grow. I saw how Mei’s friends rushed to her defence and remembered how my own friends would gleefully unleash torrents of colourful, foul, brilliant expletives – probably a little too mature for 13-year-olds – at anyone who dared call me names in the street or even – as on one occasion – spit at me. My own mother practised quiet resilience in the face of prejudice, letting her hard work and success overcome animosity. Eventually I learned the same: that if you let your anger get the better of you, you’ll turn into someone you don’t recognise; that you can’t control what happens to you but you can control your reactions.