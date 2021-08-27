How Sandra Oh Snuck A Massive Cameo Into The Chair

During the first episode, "Brilliant Mistake," Ji-Yoon's Habi (a Korean nickname for "father," played by Lee Ji-Yong) tells Ji-Yoon in the kitchen about concerns that his granddaughter JuJu's (Everly Carganilla) teachers have about her. But before they even get to that, Ji-Yoon notices that her father still has an old picture of her and her ex on fridge. She rips it off and asks him to get rid of it. The exchange is only about a few seconds long, but eagle-eyed viewers might notice that the "ex" is the photo is none other than Hawaii-Five-O's Daniel Dae Kim.