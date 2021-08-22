From Legally Blonde To Netflix’s The Chair: Holland Taylor’s Class Is Now In Session

“I’m playing her exactly my age, and there are different things that happen as you get older that are very challenging. In America, elders are not thought of for their value. They’re often dismissed, and I have in mind a friend of mine who’s no longer living, who was a very important person in her career for about 50 years, and when she was elderly, people no longer even listened to her. It was really stunning to see that she was checked off. It’s interesting, the invisibility that happens. And goodness knows there’s a kind of invisibility for women and women’s opinions in any world that you might think of — in academia, in industry, in financial markets. For a woman to make her way and have a strong foothold, she has to be much better, and achieve much more than the men.”