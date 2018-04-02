After the test screening, McCullah and Smith sat down with the film’s director Robert Luketic, producer Marc Platt, and the rest of the writers while still in the lobby of the cinema. The ending came together quickly; however, making the rewrite a reality proved more difficult. Both Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson had changed their hair for their next movies, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Royal Tenenbaums, respectively. Each had to wear wigs, but the writers knew that the new ending was worth it, especially for. “This to me was the most important part, so when we decided to redo the ending I’m like, ‘She still needs to be able to tell Warner off,'” shared McCullah.