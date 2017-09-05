Reese Witherspoon May Pull An Elle Woods & Enter Politics

Reese Witherspoon has long been doing her part to help women share their stories, through her multimedia brand, Hello Sunshine, and with the projects she choses to act in and produce. Soon, however, we may see her focus on helping women even more directly through politics. That's right, the actress could be channeling Elle Woods sometime in the near future by running for political office.
In a recent interview for her Glamour magazine cover, Witherspoon was asked if she would ever run for office, and according to her response, it's certainly not out of the question. She explained, "Maybe one day I'll run for office. I actually have a couple girlfriends that I really think they should run. I tell them I would be their campaign manager because I think I'd be good a managing from the sidelines."
Advertisement
Though Witherspoon would have our votes if she did decide to run herself, we're just as impressed with her encouraging her friends to go for it. Her support is a great reminder that now more than ever, we should be vocal about the potential we see in the intelligent women in our lives. Plus, we already know Reese Witherspoon can act, produce, and run a business, so we have total faith that she could also run an successful campaign, especially with all the legal jargon she definitely picked up while playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde.
Reese Witherspoon isn't the only female celebrity who has recently spoken out about becoming involved in politics, and given the current political climate, that's not really a surprise. In August, Caitlyn Jenner told CNN that she was interested in looking at a senatorial run. Cynthia Nixon, known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on Sex in the City, also made headlines last month when it was announced she is considering running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic primary. And, who knows, even young North West could have a future in politics. Her mom Kim Kardashian West did recently tell Harper's Bazaar that her four-year-old could run the country better than Donald Trump. Still, just talking about the possibility of getting involved in politics isn't enough. We need more women who are already in positions of power to take action. Did you hear that, Reese?
Advertisement