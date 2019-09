Reese Witherspoon May Pull An Elle Woods & Enter Politics

Reese Witherspoon isn't the only female celebrity who has recently spoken out about becoming involved in politics, and given the current political climate, that's not really a surprise. In August, Caitlyn Jenner told CNN that she was interested in looking at a senatorial run. Cynthia Nixon, known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on Sex in the City, also made headlines last month when it was announced she is considering running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic primary. And, who knows, even young North West could have a future in politics. Her mom Kim Kardashian West did recently tell Harper's Bazaar that her four-year-old could run the country better than Donald Trump. Still, just talking about the possibility of getting involved in politics isn't enough. We need more women who are already in positions of power to take action . Did you hear that, Reese?