It's hard to believe that it's been almost 16 years since Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods first came into our lives. The lovable Legally Blonde protagonist and her dog, Bruiser, quickly won our hearts over — who doesn't still pull out the line "What, like it's hard?" While we were blessed with the film's sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in 2003, we're still eager to know what Elle and Emmett (Luke Wilson) have been up to in the years since then. And if this E! News interview is any indication, Witherspoon's been wondering the same thing. The actress told the news outlet that she's totally down for a third Legally Blonde film. "We've thought about it," Witherspoon told E!'s Marc Malkin. "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea, and we'll do it." Witherspoon also told E! that it's a "good time" for the sequel, because "women need that kind of positivity right now." We'll take that as our official invitation to start pitching ideas for the movie. We're thinking Elle would be the perfect cabinet member to keep a certain president-elect in line.
