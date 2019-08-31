R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For September

As we wave goodbye to Hot Girl Summer and prepare for the cooler season ahead, a rundown of all the fun lying ahead might do us some good.
September isn't just the month to embrace the Back To School vibe, spend loads of money on cute stationery you definitely won't need and rewatch films like Clueless. It's also the month in which some of the coolest films that don't quite qualify as 'summer blockbusters' are released here in the UK.
On top of that we've got BBC One's next big crime drama, so ready your Twitter fingers for the conspiracy theories that'll spill out of that one – think Bodyguard meets Informer. If it's art you're looking for, allow us to point you in the direction of The Hottest Woman In The Universe exhibition. Music? Two of our favourite British artists have new albums for you, too.
Excited? Thought so. Click through and bookmark your favourites, because September is going to be much busier than you thought.