R29 Entertainment & Culture Picks For January

Welcome to a new decade, dear friends. Whether you regard 2020 as a big deal or not, there's no denying that there's plenty to look forward to this year, starting right here in boring old January.
Sure, we're all feeling the pinch after ambitious spending over Christmas and, no, none of our friends ca be bothered to go out or socialise either. But this is precisely why you should be excited by all of the dazzling new treats on offer in the world of entertainment - they're Dry January-friendly and the company of others is optional.
If you're keeping it low key, our good friends over at Netflix have a couple of gems waiting to be binged from the comfort of your duvet nest - a comedy and a thriller to suit every temperament. If you're an Animal (a Kesha fan, to the uninitiated) you'll have had 31st January marked in your dairy for some time now, but it's also the day that the incredible Queen & Slim hits UK cinemas too.
Elsewhere you'll find an exhibition worth leaving the house for, world-class theatre that'll fuel your dinner party chat for months and a couple of book adaptations that might have fallen off your radar. Blues, shmlues. Here's what's on our cultural agenda for an actually great January.