It’s been a week since Kesha spilled the news of her makeup line to us, and as hard as it was to keep this next part a secret, it’s finally time to talk about the actual products from her forthcoming Kesha Rose Beauty collection.
As you might have anticipated, the pièce de résistance of the five-product release is an unapologetically bright shadow palette — but the Grammy-nominated singer wants it to represent more than makeup.
“It's more of a happy, fun palette for people to fuck up and get weird with,” she told us, noting that even the name is open to interpretation. “The name of the palette is FTW, which can mean whatever you want it to mean: Fuck the world, find the whales — whatever you want.”
The palette will sell for $36 (£28) and features 12 eye colours in a round red velvet case, which is unusual since palettes normally come in rectangular packaging. (You can check out the first image of the palette above, as well as her teaser video below.)
As you might have anticipated, the pièce de résistance of the five-product release is an unapologetically bright shadow palette — but the Grammy-nominated singer wants it to represent more than makeup.
“It's more of a happy, fun palette for people to fuck up and get weird with,” she told us, noting that even the name is open to interpretation. “The name of the palette is FTW, which can mean whatever you want it to mean: Fuck the world, find the whales — whatever you want.”
The palette will sell for $36 (£28) and features 12 eye colours in a round red velvet case, which is unusual since palettes normally come in rectangular packaging. (You can check out the first image of the palette above, as well as her teaser video below.)
Advertisement
Next up in the star’s collection are liner pens that Kesha hopes you use all over your body. “I have pens that are called Whatever Wherever [Wands] and you can write on your arm to make fake tattoos or use it as a liquid liner that will not move,” she says, stressing that, again, the $28 (£21) dual-ended liners are best used creatively. “I am a big fan of taking things and trying to go outside the box of what they're used for.”
Rounding out the collection is a red lipstick and colour-changing gloss duo for $26 (£20) as well as two bundles for those who want the whole line: one for $90 (£70) with every product and another for $120 (£93) that includes a note from Kesha and a limited-edition embossed box.
The whole line will be available on HipDot.com on December 3rd and we'll update this post with photos and product images as soon as they're released.
Related Content:
Advertisement