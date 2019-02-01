R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For February

You did it. You survived January (dry or otherwise) and have finally landed in the fabulous month of February. Congratulations. Before you reject my claims that Feb is fab – plummeting temperatures, impending Brexit doom, not recovered from January's financial woes, etc, etc – allow me to convince you that there are a few things to be excited about.
We've got awards show madness on the horizon with hype and chatter about the Oscars, BAFTAs, BRITs and Grammys coming for your Twitter feed very soon. Fashion month has circled its way back around and if street style is your jam, your Instagram feed is in for a treat.
There's plenty going on elsewhere, of course. Netflix is back at it and has a few diamonds to keep you entertained on those cold, can't-leave-the-house nights and the Academy Awards mean that now's a good time to go to the cinema if you do dare to brave the great outdoors. Yes, there's music too. Ariana's second album is due to drop and there's the surprise return of your favourite '00s sk8er girl. And don't worry, we've picked out a couple of exciting exhibitions to acquaint yourself with if, like us, you struggle to know where to start on the quest for new art.