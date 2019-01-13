The nominations for the 2019 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday evening, and they're led by stellar female artists.
After winning two Brits last year, Dua Lipa receives four nominations this year – the same number as Anne-Marie, making them the top nominees overall.
Jorja Smith is right behind with three nominations, including a British album nod for her acclaimed debut Lost and Found. George Ezra also earns three nominations.
Smith and Anne-Marie will compete for the British female prize alongside Florence + the Machine, Jess Glynne and Lily Allen in what looks like a too-close-to-call category.
When Lipa won the British female prize at last year's Brit Awards, she told the crowd, perhaps a little prophetically: "Here's to more women on these stages. Here's to more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world."
Advertisement
Glynne, Florence, Little Mix and Rita Ora receive two nominations apiece, as do The 1975, Calvin Harris, Rudimental, Clean Bandit and Tom Walker.
The nominees for the international female prize are all incredible artists, with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Ariana Grande and Janelle Monáe claiming the five spots.
However, this means there's no space for Kylie Minogue, a former Brits winner who scored a number one album with last year's country-influenced Golden. On Twitter, some pop fans accused the Brits of displaying ageism towards the singer.
Ageist #BRITs again. Kylie Minogue had one of the biggest selling albums by an International Female in UK in 2018, a number 1 album butrack didn't get nominated for Best International Female... oh.... she turned 50 years old as well. Sad times— Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) January 12, 2019
Where on earth is KYLIE MINOGUE!!! She had a bigger year than all of the above. When did the Brits get so agist!!! @kylieminogue— Lee Callan (@LeeCallan) January 12, 2019
Other notable absentees include K-pop superstars BTS, surely the biggest pop group in the world right now, and modern-day queer icon Troye Sivan. As you'd imagine, fans of both acts aren't too happy about it.
Really disappointed with the UK awards. You play BTS music on our radio, talk about how viral international group they are and they dont even get a nomination? So youre just joining the bandwagon then. Clownery #BRITs— Jin (@BTS_BritishArmy) January 13, 2019
you mean to tell me bts WEREN’T nominated for best international group at the brit awards ??? with their success ??? i’m mad pic.twitter.com/pVxppfZsR4— ? ♡ ??? ?????? (@yoongskrrr) January 12, 2019
Thankfully Beyoncé and Jay-Z did score a nomination, as husband-and-wife duo The Carters, in the International Group category.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony at London's The O2 on 20th February. Check out the full list of nominations below.
British female
Florence + the Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British male
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra
British single
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"
George Ezra – "Shotgun"
Rudimental – "These Days" (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
Dua Lipa – "IDGAF"
Annie-Marie – "2002"
Clean Bandit – "Solo"
Sigala & Paloma Faith – "Lullaby"
Ramz – "Barking"
Jess Glynne – "I’ll Be There"
Tom Walker – "Leave the Light On"
British breakthrough
Advertisement
Mabel
Idles
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British video
Anne-Marie – "2002"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss"
Clean Bandit – "Solo" (feat. Demi Lovato)
Dua Lipa – "IDGAF"
Jax Jones – "Breathe" (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
Jonas Blue – "Rise" (feat. Jack & Jack)
Liam Payne & Rita Ora – "For You (Fifty Shades Freed)"
Little Mix – "Woman Like Me"
Rita Ora – "Let You Love Me"
Rudimental – "These Days" (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
International group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Chic & Nile Rodgers
Twenty-One Pilots
International male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine and the Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monáe
British album
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
The 1975 – A Brief History of Online Relationships
Florence + the Machine – High as Hope
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
George Ezra – Staying at Tamara’s
Advertisement