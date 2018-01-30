"You need to break the associations your mind has made with alcohol and really examine them," she told Refinery29. "Does alcohol really relieve your stress? Do you actually enjoy the taste of alcohol? Are you more fun with alcohol? Does it help you sleep? You must stop trying to fix things with alcohol and see it as the source of the issues instead. Once you do you will have found freedom. It won’t be that you can never drink again or don’t ever get to drink again. Instead, you never have to drink again because you have no desire to."