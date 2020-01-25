It may seem like an obvious point that it is the company and not the venue that matters, but it is worth being reminded of. Homes, like people, are ever evolving and shifting, and there is no point waiting for when yours is big enough or has the right pieces or is 'done'. Having to sit on the floor doesn't mean you're still a university student or that you don't have your life together; it means you're having a great time with your mates, who honestly don't care that the sink is a bit dirty. If they do, they're probably not great people so fuck 'em. So if you find yourself holding back, remind yourself of Amy's words: "How dare you, you’re gonna die one day!"