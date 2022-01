Channel 4’s Screw Tackles Life In Prison As We’ve Never Seen It Before

Rose's superior and supervising officer is Leigh Henry (Killing Eve and His Dark Materials star Nina Sosanya ), who has devoted her life and career to the prison and has a good rapport with the inmates. But Leigh also has secrets. In the opening scene we see her getting dressed and putting on her uniform; a huge scar streaks across her back and a tiny tattoo sits tellingly on her skin. Unbeknown to the inmates or the other officers, she has been sleeping in one of the vacant cells. She also seems perturbed that a new governor overseeing staffing is due to visit any day now and will sniff around the prison to make sure everyone’s doing their job and doing it by the book. One of the officers comforts Leigh: "Show him you’re the best masochist for the job – which you are." Viewers will find themselves asking the same question: what kind of person would dedicate so much of their life to their job that they are at ease sleeping at their workplace – somewhere commonly associated with danger and violence – at night. After hours, she smiles in the dark in her metal cot, seemingly at peace, comforted by the lewd shouting, swearing and death threats exchanged between cells. On the day of his visit, the governor warns Leigh that he’ll need a copy of her birth certificate as proof of identity – it’s just standard protocol, he insists. Leigh tells him that her birth certificate is missing (later revealed to be a lie) and you get the distinct feeling that she isn’t quite who she says she is. Neither in fact is Rose.