Prison Wife TikTok Shows The Reality Of Dating Someone Behind Bars

Lauren argues that prisons ought to do more to nurture relationships, noting the huge amount of research indicating that positive relationships can stop prisoners reoffending. "If we want to prevent future victims of crime, then [partners of prisoners] are doing a huge public service to us," she says. "But of course, their relationships are much more than just about reducing reoffending. It’s just a shame that in order to reduce the stigma that these relationships face, that's what we have to focus on."