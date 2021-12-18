Here’s Your First Look At The Last Ever Killing Eve (& Its Premiere Date)

Editor's note: This story contains spoilers for season three of Killing Eve
All good things come to an end, including Killing Eve, which will conclude with its upcoming fourth season.
The show's makers have shared some first-look photos from the final season and they definitely don't disappoint. Jodie Comer's Villanelle as an angel? Sandra Oh's Eve looking spy-like in shades and a blonde wig? Fiona Shaw's Carolyn being regal at a swimming pool? They're just some of the highlights from a slideshow posted on BBC iPlayer's Instagram account.
The BBC has also confirmed that episodes from the fourth and final season will be available to stream on iPlayer right after they air in the U.S. on BBC America. Since BBC America has announced that Killing Eve will return on Sunday, 27th February, UK fans can expect to watch the season premiere from first thing on Monday, 28th February.
Season four of Killing Eve has a new lead writer, Laura Neal, whose previous credits include Secret Diary of a Call Girl and the huge Netflix hit Sex Education. BBC America's press release suggests the show definitely won't be bowing out quietly.
"After the emotional climax of the third season, Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn are in very different places," the press release teases. "Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a 'monster.'
"Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit," it continues. "This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale."
Bring it all on, quite frankly.