We Rated The New App Claiming To Be The ‘Depop Of Homeware’

When you download the app, the interface is similar to Instagram. You can follow different handles of brands and individuals so that your home feed will fill with the listings of those you follow, allowing you to browse easily. You can 'like' these items, which will then, according to House Beautiful , shape what you are shown on your explore page, where you'll be recommended similar profiles to the accounts you already follow. A spokesperson at Narchie added that a separate feed for everything the user has liked and saved will be added early next year. Alternatively, you can use the search tool to explore key terms like 'terracotta' or 'candle'. This search tool will also allow people to look for specific colours, brands, items and so on. Sellers will be able to tag their items to make the discoverability really accurate. The average postal cost for homeware is £6.25 and courier cost for larger furniture pieces is £12.45.